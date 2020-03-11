New Dedicated Meeting Venue Opens in U.S. Capital

The latest day-meeting property from Convene has opened in Washington, D.C. Located on floors four through six of a building one block from the White House, Convene 600 14th Street NW at Hamilton Square offers 79,000 square feet of workspace plus 23,000 square feet of formal gathering space across six modern meeting rooms.

The new meeting and workspace is open for business, but the nine-story tower where it is situated is currently undergoing renovations to the lobby, fitness center, and rooftop public space, areas that will be available to Convene clients.

The largest meeting space, The Forum, can host presentations for up to 300 attendees and can be divided into two separate venues. There are three breakout rooms which can host between 132 and 158 guests, and the 14-person Hamilton Boardroom. The Gallery is designed for receptions for up to 315 attendees. Each of the rooms has state-of-the-art equipment, and Convene offers an on-site chef and catering. The rentable workspace on the property is also home to informal gathering spaces, and all three floors have unlimited beverages and snacks plus secure storage.

Convene 600 14th Street NW is close to the Metro Center Subway station, three miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and 26 miles from Dulles International Airport. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is less than a mile away, and the Smithsonian Museums and a large selection of hotels are within walking distance.