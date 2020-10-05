Skip navigation
Menu
Valley_Homewood_Exterior(1).jpg
Destination & Venue News

New Curio Collection Hotel to Open Near Birmingham

The contemporary property hopes to attract meetings to its 7,000 square feet of event space.

Just south of Birmingham, Ala., The Valley Hotel is scheduled to open in January with 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The new-build, downtown property, which will be marketed as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in the suburb of Homewood, home to Samford University and 1,500-acre Red Mountain Park. The suburban hotel will feature 129 guest rooms, nine suites, the Ironwood Kitchen restaurant, and a bar with terrace seating.

The largest meeting space is the 4,312-square-foot Red Mountain Ballroom, which can be divided into three equal-size rooms. Groups can also use the ballroom’s 1,666-square-foot foyer, the 994-square-foot Shades Creek Room, and a boardroom seating eight.

The Valley Hotel is eight miles from Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NashvilleGrandHyattFront1.png
A Big Meetings Hotel Opens at an Interesting Time
Oct 02, 2020
AM1020GreenBayReschCtr1a.png
New Wisconsin Expo Center Still on Track for January Debut
Oct 01, 2020
Indigo.jpg
Chattanooga Adds 117 Hotel Rooms
Sep 28, 2020
dog-sniffer.jpg
Meetings’ Best Friend?
Sep 23, 2020