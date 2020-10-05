New Curio Collection Hotel to Open Near Birmingham

Just south of Birmingham, Ala., The Valley Hotel is scheduled to open in January with 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The new-build, downtown property, which will be marketed as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in the suburb of Homewood, home to Samford University and 1,500-acre Red Mountain Park. The suburban hotel will feature 129 guest rooms, nine suites, the Ironwood Kitchen restaurant, and a bar with terrace seating.

The largest meeting space is the 4,312-square-foot Red Mountain Ballroom, which can be divided into three equal-size rooms. Groups can also use the ballroom’s 1,666-square-foot foyer, the 994-square-foot Shades Creek Room, and a boardroom seating eight.

The Valley Hotel is eight miles from Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport.