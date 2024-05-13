New Convention Hotel Secured for Detroit Riverfront

Pieces are falling into place for a 2024 groundbreaking on a new hotel on the Detroit riverfront next door to Huntington Place convention center.

In April, the Detroit City Council approved $142 million in tax breaks for Hotel Water Square, a $400 million project being developed by Sterling Group. According to a state-government fact sheet on the property, plans call for a 25-story building with 600 guest rooms, 50,000 square feet of meeting space, three restaurants, a lobby bar, and a skybridge to the convention center.

The hotel, which will go up on the former site of Joe Louis Arena, hopes for a mid-year groundbreaking and an opening in 2027. The increased hotel capacity will allow Detroit to be more competitive as it pursues convention business and is critical to the city’s bid to host the 2028 NBA All-Star game.

As part of receiving tax breaks, Sterling Group followed Detroit’s community-benefits process and has committed to contribute to the city in a number of ways. According to Bridge Detroit, highlights include spending $500,000 for upgrades to the Detroit People Mover’s West Riverfront station, $250,000 on scholarships for students in District 6; $100,000 in donations to the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent internship program, and $100,000 in donations to organizations that provide shelter to domestic-violence and human-trafficking survivors.

Huntington Place offers groups more than 1.2 million square feet of event space, including the 209,000-square-foot Hall A exhibition space and the 40,000-square-foot Grand Riverview Ballroom.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is 20 miles from the hotel, about a 25-minute drive.