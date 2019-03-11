New Convention Center and Hotel Coming to Barceló Maya Grand Resort

The Barceló Maya Grand Resort, located on Mexico’s Riviera Maya near Cancun where jungle meets ocean, feels like a tropical city unto itself and gives new meaning to the term “all inclusive.” The grand scale and Mayan-inspired art and architecture throughout the property create a singular identity and sense of place. There are five hotels and a convention center, with a sixth adults-only hotel and second convention center slated to open next year. More than 60,000 square feet of existing meeting space includes 37 conference rooms and three theaters. That’s just a taste of what the massive, meetings-centric property has to offer groups of all sizes. “We’ve seen incentive programs and post-meeting extensions rise in popularity over the past few years, mainly due to the all-inclusive concept and extensive, affordable air connectivity to Cancun,” says Assistant Sales Director Thomas Müller. He says that the new convention center, accommodating nearly 8,000 in roughly 200,000 square feet of meeting and exhibition space, will position the property to attract more large association meetings as well.