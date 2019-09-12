New Conference Facility to Open in Cancun by Late 2020

Haven Riviera Resort & Spa, an adults-only all-inclusive beachfront property 15 minutes south of Cancun International Airport, will debut a 25,000-square-foot convention center in fall 2020. Also opening at that time will be 105 new double-occupancy suites, bringing the total number of suites on property to 438. Those new suites are being added specifically to meet the needs of meeting groups.

The convention center will feature a dedicated porte cochere and lobby, both separate from the main guest lobby. A central ballroom with 14,500 square feet of space will feature a flexible design and multiple possible configurations for breakout rooms. The ballroom will have a 22-foot ceiling with no chandeliers, columns, or other obstructions. It will be complemented by a large prefunction area flooded with national light, as well as three smaller multi-use rooms. Supported by the latest audiovisual technology, a dedicated kitchen, and a separate storage room, the facility will be a short walk from all guest suites and resort facilities.

There are interesting dining and mixology options across the resort’s five a la carte restaurants, conceptualized by award-winning Spanish chef Heriberto Gomez. There is a steakhouse and a seafood grill, plus outlets featuring, Asian, Mediterranean, upscale American cuisine. Cocktail enthusiasts can sample craft creations at three bars: Limes, Haven’s Bar, and Serenity Lounge. The cocktail menus rotate seasonally and custom creations are a specialty. Nightlife enthusiasts can enjoy Moon’s Cabaret & Lounge after watching a live show that varies nightly.

Haven Riviera Resort also features a 17,000-square-foot full-service spa with salon and hydrotherapy; a modern fitness center; multi-use tennis courts on site; and golf privileges nearby.