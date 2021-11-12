New Conference Center Set for Milwaukee Area

Located 12 miles south of the city of Milwaukee and five miles from General Mitchell International Airport, the Creekside Crossing Conference Center and adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton are on schedule to debut in September 2022. The venues are accepting event and room-block bookings for that time and beyond.



Creekside Crossing will offer 11,500 square feet of space, including a grand ballroom that’s divisible by four, several breakout rooms and boardrooms, a patio adjacent to the prefunction space, and a restaurant and bar with seasonal outdoor dining available.



The adjacent 121-room Homewood Suites by Hilton will offer guests large studios or one-bedroom suites with a fully equipped kitchen, desk area, and other business-traveler-friendly amenities. Guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast as well as a weekly complimentary evening social. For groups requiring additional guest rooms, the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Milwaukee Airport are within two miles of the facility.



“Oak Creek is proud to welcome the Creekside Crossing Conference Center and Homewood Suites hotel to our city,” said Mayor Dan Bukiewicz. “This exciting new development will be a key component in our city’s strategic plan to bring a unique hospitality, dining, and retail experience to the area.”