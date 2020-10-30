The Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open its doors on December 15 in Costa Mujeres, a peninsula featuring mangroves with native flora and fauna that’s 20 minutes north of Cancun’s hotel zone.
The resort’s convention center features 60,000 square feet of event space. It includes a ballroom with stage (pictured below) that can hold 910 seated guests and which is divisible by three; a terrace for receptions and concerts of up to 2,000 people; and two rooftop terraces with views of the Caribbean Sea. The resort also faces a wide beach that can host large receptions.
In addition to its 898 suites, the property has 11 restaurants as well as a variety of wellness offerings, Hollywood-movie-themed experiences, and authentic memorabilia from 40 cult-classic films. Other amenities include four swimming pools, a lazy river, a FlowRider surf simulator, a mini-golf course, and the Planet Play Adventure Park for kids and adults.
The new Planet Hollywood also features the brand’s first Adult Scene, an adults-only resort-within-a-resort concept offering guests a celebrity-style experience. The 332-suite wing delivers a more exclusive feel and upscale amenities such as hand-crafted Phabulous Beds, rain-style showers, and plush bathrobes and slippers. There are also new technologies such as the Plugged In system that enables a keyless and cashless environment, and the Your Soundtrack system for guests to pick the theme music for their stay. Adult Scene also has a private beach and pool area with waiter service and a swim-up bar, plus two exclusive restaurants: the Braza Grill & Churrascaria and Catch Seafood & Grill.
The property is 40 minutes from Cancun International Airport.
New Cancun Resort Ready for 2021 Meetings and Incentives
