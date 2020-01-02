Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

New Build Next to Nationals Park to Debut

The Thompson Washington D.C. has 7,000 square feet of meeting space in the capital’s hottest new neighborhood.

A new Washington, D.C., hotel is slated to open on January 8 with 225 guest rooms and more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Situated in the capital’s historic Navy Yard, the Thompson Washington D.C. is a new-build property designed to reflect the industrial feel of the neighborhood. It overlooks the Anacostia River and Nationals Park baseball stadium and is less than three miles from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The hotel’s signature seafood restaurant, Maialino Mare, is overseen by famed New York Chef Danny Meyer and has a private dining room that can host 24 for dinner. In addition, the Maialino Mare Wine Room has space for an intimate meeting or wine tasting for up to 18 guests. There are two rooftop spaces, Anchovy Social and Anchovy Social Private Bar, which combined can accommodate 125 for cocktails and small plates.

There are two other meeting venues, the 840-square-foot Eight Bells, which has an adjacent outdoor terrace and can accommodate 61 for a presentation, and the 918-square-foot All’s Well venue with space for 57 attendees.

Thompson Washington D.C. is the first luxury hotel in the planned Capitol Riverfront development, a 48-acre park with 400,000 square feet of retail and dining options in the former Navy Yard industrial site.

