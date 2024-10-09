New Autograph Property Coming to S. Florida

Set on a private golf course three miles north of downtown West Palm Beach, The Belgrove West Palm Beach will reopen in early January under the flag of Marriott’s Autograph Collection after a complete refurbishment.



The hotel has 150 guest rooms and nearly 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Indoors, the 4,500-square-foot Belgrove Ballroom (see image) is divisible by two, while the 2,800-square-foot Latitude Room is also divisible. In addition, there are five dedicated breakout rooms and a 2,000-square-foot prefunction area. All event spaces feature floor-to-ceiling windows, as does the lobby and main restaurant.



Outdoors, the property has a 2,950-square-foot terrace and a 4,675-square-foot event lawn that faces the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, which is available to resort guests. The pool area also has an expansive deck (image at bottom) that can be used for evening private events.



The Belgrove will offer five culinary concepts, ranging from an American brasserie named Society48 (see image) to the poolside Deep End to the garden-concept Vernada designed for social gatherings featuring cocktails and bespoke dessert experiences. Other amenities include the Belgrove Spa with eight treatment rooms and other wellness offerings, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball courts.



The Belgrove West Palm Beach, Autograph Collection is five miles from Palm Beach International Airport, a 15-minute drive.



