New Art-Themed Hotel Opens in Downtown Chicago

The largest Aloft-branded property from Marriott International has opened in Chicago on the site of the city’s original Museum of Contemporary Art.

The 337-room Aloft Chicago Mag Mile is located steps from its namesake Magnificent Mile and half a mile from the new Museum of Contemporary Art.

It offers 5,600 square feet of meeting space across five meeting rooms named after contemporary artists including Mondrian and Lichtenstein, as well as two prefunction spaces. The largest meeting room, Warhol, is 1,374 square feet and can accommodate banquets for up to 100 guests and presentations for 170.

The Aloft's 333 guest rooms and 4 suites span 19 floors, with an indoor swimming pool on the top floor. Other amenities include Aloft’s signature W XYZ cocktail bar, a Re:Fuel gourmet food outlet, and Re:Charge fitness center. All guest rooms feature 65-inch TVs and walk-in showers.

The art-themed hotel has reproductions of famous modern works in public areas and photographs of gala events held at the original museum. Like other hotels in the brand, Aloft Chicago Mag Mile will feature regular live music performances and participate in the Project: Aloft Star global talent competition.

The property is 12 miles from Chicago Midway International Airport and 16 miles from Chicago O’Hare.