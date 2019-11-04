Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

New Anaheim Hotel to Offer AR Experiences, a Meditation Studio, and Two Ballrooms

The first JW Marriott in Orange County, Calif., is near the convention center and combines technology with nature in its meeting spaces.

Attendees headed to the Anaheim Convention Center will have a new lodging option when the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort opens in May 2020. The 466-room hotel is located half a mile from the convention center and so close to the Disneyland Resort that guests will be able to watch Disney’s nightly firework display from the hotel’s 4,000-square-foot rooftop patio.

Built on the site of a former strawberry field, the property will have 14 other event venues for a total of 43,000 square feet of meeting space, including two ballrooms: the 13,440-square-foot Grand Ballroom designed to host up to 1,492 guests for a presentation, and the 4,299-square-foot Orchard Ballroom. Breakout rooms will range from 783 to 511 square feet, and there will be a 7,000-square-foot pool deck with flexible meeting areas. The property will also unveil two gardens that will function as meeting spaces, relaxation areas, and a source of ingredients for the hotel’s kitchens. A new augmented reality app designed for JW Marriott will transform the JW Garden’s maze-like design into a magical guest experience where digital butterflies interact with visitors who discover three art installations hidden within the flora.

A fitness center featuring Peloton bikes will be available to guests, and planned Zen and yoga studios will have video screens for guided meditations and online yoga classes. Three on-site restaurants including a signature JW Restaurant and a grab-and-go market are all set to open in May.

The property will be the first JW Marriott in Orange County, and is currently taking reservations for stays beginning May 17, 2020. Besides its close proximity to the convention center and Disneyland, the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is convenient to the Angels’ baseball stadium, the Mighty Ducks hockey arena, and John Wayne Airport-Orange County, 13 miles away.

