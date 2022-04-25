New 446-Room Hard Rock Hotel Opens in NYC

Hard Rock Hotel New York opened April 25 in Midtown Manhattan, a new option in the busy Times Square area near Broadway theaters and two blocks west of Rockefeller Center.

Appropriately, the hotel that pays homage to rock music is located on 48th Street, once known as the home to recording studios and music stores. It plans to keep that legacy alive in “The Venue on Music Row,” an on-site entertainment space for up to 400 guests. In addition to performances, the space can be booked for group events and gala dinners.

In total, the Hard Rock has 12,717 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 3,025-square-foot RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge. The glass-walled, indoor-outdoor venue takes up the building’s entire 34th floor and has direct access to the property’s most luxurious guest room/event space, the 3,233-square-foot Rock Star Suite (in photo). The two-story penthouse includes a 1,600-square-foot private terrace, a bar, and open-plan living and dining space.

In addition to the RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, F&B outlets include the refined NYY Steak, serving lunch and dinner, and Sessions for all-day dining in the main atrium.

The property has 446 guest rooms and suites, some featuring Crosley record players, and offers music-themed amenities like “Body Rock” workout programs and the option to have a Fender guitar delivered to your guest room.