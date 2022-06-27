Near Seattle, Native-American-Owned Property Boosts Its Meeting Offerings

Set at the foot of the Cascade Mountain range, Snoqualmie Casino will be able to host multi-day meetings when it debuts a 215-room hotel plus a new 2,000-seat entertainment venue before the end of 2024, according to the facility’s owner, the Snoqualmie Tribe.



The new performance center will complement the present event space at the 14-year-old property: an 11,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three and surrounded by 2,100 square feet of prefunction space featuring large windows facing the mountains. Adjacent to that space is an outdoor patio that can host receptions of up to 200 attendees. For meals beyond banquet service, the attached casino has two restaurants to go along with 1,700 slot machines, 55 table games, and a sportsbook.



The expansion project will include hotel-design details inspired by Snoqualmie culture, from the distinct slanted roof representing the longhouses of the Snoqualmie Tribe’s ancestors, to artwork placed throughout the resort.



Snoqualmie Casino is 30 miles east of downtown Seattle and 33 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a 40-minute drive.