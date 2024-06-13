Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Near ATL, an Updated Suburban Meetings Property

North of downtown, the Westin Atlanta Perimeter has a new look and feel.

The 372-room Westin Atlanta Perimeter has unveiled the results of a two-year renovation, with notable upgrades to its public spaces, guest rooms, suites, meeting spaces, and dining outlets.

About a half-hour drive north of downtown Atlanta in the Sandy Springs community, the Westin is part of the Concourse Corporate Center, a 63-acre mixed-use complex. The hotel worked with Studio 11 Design for a new look that incorporates both the urban and natural landscapes around the hotel. Using metal finishes, natural stone surfaces, geometric motifs, and white oak woodwork, the property seeks to project both earthiness and sophistication in its design.

The hotel is among the first to feature the next generation of Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed, with mattresses that boast temperature-regulating, gel-infused memory foam. All rooms have the new beds, including two new 1,250 square-foot suites.

ATLPN_24_Drone_0103.jpgThe project also upgraded the property’s 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space; the largest of its 10 event rooms can accommodate 900 people. It also overhauled the Savor bar & kitchen and added the Perimeter Provisions café and marketplace located just off the lobby.

Westin Atlanta Perimeter is located at the intersection of highways 285 and 400, and 29 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, about a 55-minute drive.

