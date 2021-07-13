N.C. Resort to Open a Convention Center and More

On the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and an hour west of Ashville, N.C., Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is nearing the end of its four-year expansion project. The project will add a guest-room tower and the resort’s first dedicated convention center for large-scale meetings and events.

This fall, the resort’s total room count will jump to 1,933 when the new 725-room tower, called The Cherokee, opens its doors. Features include a 30-foot-long registration desk made of onyx, a lobby bar with a marble wall (photo below), and a second-floor pool with views of the mountains.

For meeting planners, the new three-level, 83,000-square-foot Cherokee Convention Center will be the addition of note. The new convention space includes a 32,000-square-foot ballroom, 26 meeting spaces, and an 33,000-square-foot exhibition hall, supplementing the existing 3,000-seat event center and other meeting spaces. The project also adds a parking garage with more than 2,000 spaces.

The 56-acre resort also includes an 18,000-square-foot spa, access to Sequoyah National Golf Club, a casino with more than 3,000 slots and table games, a Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and 10 casual restaurants and takeout food outlets. The resort is also home to the UltraStar Multi-tainment center with 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, and three bars.