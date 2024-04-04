Skip navigation
Napa Valley Resort Completes $25 Million Renovation

The 467-unit Meritage Resort and Spa upgraded guest rooms, event spaces, F&B outlets, its lobby, and more.

In early April, the Meritage Resort and Spa in California’s Napa Valley unveiled the results of a $25 million refurbishment.

Of the resort’s 467 guest rooms, the 322 units that are original to the property were renovated in two distinct ways. The 157 Meritage rooms offer a modern vineyard-farmhouse aesthetic, while the 165 Bordeaux rooms follow the property’s original Mission-style architecture and design. All rooms received new carpeting, linens, furnishings, cabinets with stone countertops, and bathrooms, with dark-bronze and brushed-brass touches complementing new artwork throughout each room.

Meritage3.pngFor business groups, the 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space (see nearby photos) has undergone a full refresh. The resort has the largest ballroom in the region at 10,000 square feet; it is divisible by 10 (see photo at bottom). In addition, there’s a 7,360-square-foot ballroom also divisible by 10. Each ballroom has its own adjoining terrace of about 3,200 square feet. A 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck, a 16,000-square-foot event lawn, and 3,900-square-foot “estate cave” are among other group possibilities.

Meritage2.pngThe renovation also upgraded the lobby, expanding its bar area and seating spaces; updated the Crush Lounge, a six-lane upscale bowling venue and cocktail lounge; and added a new steakhouse named Ember along with a chef’s vegetable and herb garden that will supply the restaurant. Set on 36 acres, the property includes several wine-tasting rooms, a locally sourced artisanal market, two pools and wellness centers, and a 22,000-square-foot spa.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is 47 miles from Oakland International Airport, a 60-minute drive. It is 55 miles from San Francisco International Airport, a 75-minute drive.

Meritage4.png

