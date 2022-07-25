Skip navigation
In Myrtle Beach, Adjacent Hilton Properties Get $65 Million Revamp

The Embassy Suites and the Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort have upgraded their combined 127,000 square feet of event space plus other elements of the dual properties.

Among the two largest meeting resorts along the 60-mile stretch of coastal South Carolina known as the Grand Strand, the 255-room Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach and the 387-room Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort have just completed a $65 million overhaul of guest rooms, public spaces, restaurants, and meeting and event spaces.

Operated by Kingston Resorts, which offers additional accommodations in two condominium towers at the oceanfront resort complex, the two Hilton-branded properties now have fully renovated guest rooms and suites as well as upgrades throughout their indoor and outdoor meeting and event facilities.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 1.53.24 PM.pngSpecifically, the Hilton’s 24 meeting rooms, comprising 56,000 square feet of space, have gotten new furniture, décor, carpeting, and lighting, while the Embassy Suites’ 30 meeting rooms, comprising 61,000 square feet of space, have received the same refresh. In addition, the Embassy Suites has opened the Black Drum Brewing building (in photo), a two-story restaurant with a 4,300-square-foot ballroom featuring floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean (photo below) plus two event lawns below.  

The final phase of Kingston Resorts’ renovation will be Currents Seaside Entertainment, opening soon alongside Black Drum Brewing. CSE will feature a large pool surrounded by 28 cabanas and 350 lounge chairs along with various waterpark amenities.

The Embassy Suites/Hilton resort complex is 13 miles north of Myrtle Beach International Airport, a 25-minute drive.
Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 2.32.24 PM.png

 

 

