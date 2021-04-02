Multi-Brand Hyatt Development Will Replace Rio Las Vegas

The owner of the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas plans to renovate and rebrand the 2,510-room off-Strip property to create multiple Hyatt full-service brand hotels.

Dreamscape Partners purchased Rio from Caesars Entertainment in December 2019, with a sale agreement that had Caesars operating the property for at least two years. Now Dreamscape and Hyatt Hotels are partnering on the multi-phase redevelopment. One of Rio’s existing hotel towers will be turned into a Hyatt Regency hotel with 1,501 rooms. However, no details have been released about the timeline for the development or the other Hyatt brands that will be part of the project (Park Hyatt? Andaz? Thompson?). The redevelopment is expected to be comprehensive, encompassing the gaming, retail, food and beverage, and other areas.

Currently, the Hyatt name is only in Las Vegas as the select service Hyatt Place brand, though the company has a relationship with MGM Resorts, allowing guests to earn and redeem frequent-stay points.

Meeting space at the Rio includes the 55,000-square-foot Pavilion Ballroom; the 39,060-square-foot Amazon Ballroom, which can be configured into more than 18 breakout rooms; and the 20,306-square-foot Brasilia Ballroom, with a 24-foot-high ceiling and a built-in stage. Total meeting space is 160,000 square feet. The property is also home to the 1,475-seat Penn & Teller Theater, which can be used for group events.