More Rooms Opening Near Nashville’s Convention Center

Groups headed to Nashville in 2025 and beyond will have a new select-service hotel to add to their room blocks.

Caption by Hyatt Nashville will be the second U.S. property in Hyatt’s new Caption brand, which launched in June 2022 with the opening of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis. Before the Nashville location launches, Hyatt expects to open Caption properties in Osaka, Japan, and Shanghai, China later this year.

Located about a half a mile west of Music City Convention Center in the Gulch neighborhood, the 12-story Nashville hotel (below) plans to begin welcoming guests early next year with 210 guest rooms, 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and a fitness center. The property’s aesthetic is youthful and casual, with tech-forward services like self check-in, d igital keys, and mobile food ordering.

A multi-purpose space called Talk Shop is being highlighted as the brand’s signature food-and-beverage experience. It functions as an all-day lounge and workspace, coffee shop, grab-and-go market, and bar. Plans for the property also include a 7,000-square-foot restaurant space for lease.

Caption by Hyatt Nashville, developed by HRI Hospitality and C.B. Ragland, will be operated by HRI Lodging. The property is eight miles from the airport, a 13-minute drive.