More than 100 Hotels to Change Management, Rebrand

This winter, if your favorite hotel seems to have disappeared, it might have become a Sonesta. Starting at the end of November, more than 100 hotels presently operated by Intercontinental Hotel Group will be renamed when Sonesta International Hotels Corporation takes over the management and branding. The former IHG properties include 22 full-service hotels in meeting destinations such as Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

With the addition of these 103 properties, the Sonesta brand will increase its portfolio by over a third, expanding to 160 properties in the U.S. and almost 200 around the world. The former Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Kimpton, Intercontinental, Holiday Inn, and Crowne Plaza brand properties will become Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, or Royal Sonesta.

All the hotels are in the U.S. except the Intercontinental Toronto Yorkville and Staybridge Suites Markham (also in Toronto). The largest property to change management is the 631-room Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Airport with 14,000 square feet of meeting space, while the largest hotel outside the continental U.S. is the 402-room, beachfront InterContinental San Juan with 24,000 square feet of meeting space.

Below are the top 10 meetings-heavy hotels expected to change management.

Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Airport

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia

Kimpton Hotel Allegro Chicago

Crowne Plaza Columbus

Crowne Plaza White Plains Downtown

InterContinental San Juan

Crowne Plaza Denver

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport

Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach & Marina

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC