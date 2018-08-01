Mohegan Sun Builds Second Conference Center

The Earth Expo & Convention Center, an $80 million expansion of exhibition space at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., hosted its first major event, the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction of collector cars, at the end of June. The new facility is home to a 125,000-square-foot pillarless exhibition hall with an eight-bay loading dock; the 20,000-square-foot Earth Ballroom and adjacent prefunction space; and 15 meeting rooms ranging in size from 360 square feet to the 1,263-square-foot Executive Boardroom, which has 230 square feet of prefunction space and a private outdoor terrace, for a total of more than 275,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

United Natural Foods, the National Association of Postal Supervisors, and the Connecticut Marine Trades Association will all host future events in the facility, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and interior décor inspired by the Mohegan tribe’s cultural history. Earth Expo is adjacent to Mohegan Sun’s 1,600-guest room hotel towers with onsite parking and is within walking distance of the Mohegan Sun’s resort’s Sky Convention Center, which is home to the 38,000-square-foot Uncas Ballroom.

Located equidistant between New York and Boston, the Mohegan Sun complex also features a 400-seat theater, a 10,000-seat entertainment arena, and more than 40 dining establishments.