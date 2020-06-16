Skip navigation
VB-bedroom-border.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Modern Meeting Hotel Opens on Virginia Beach

The 24-story tower overlooking the Atlantic Ocean has the largest waterfront ballroom in the area and a rooftop restaurant.

The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront has opened as part of the historic Cavalier Hotel on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. There are 305 guest rooms in the 24-story glass-and-concrete tower, and 11 meeting rooms including the 10,000-square-foot Seaside Ballroom, which has 4,000 square feet of prefunction space. The ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 attendees for a reception, and five other meeting rooms can host between 60 and 150 guests, and there are board rooms for intimate events. Indoor/outdoor spaces include a terrace for receptions for up to 250, the rooftop sushi restaurant Orion’s Roof, a beachfront seafood restaurant, and a beach bar and grill.

In contrast to its sister property the Cavalier Hotel, which was built in 1927 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, the property features modern materials such as polished concrete, blackened steel, natural woods, and balconies with coastal views.

Among the amenities are an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, beach activities, and the boardwalk, as well as proximity to the Tarnished Truth Distilling Company and the Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club.

The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront is two-and-a-half miles from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 20 miles from the Norfolk International Airport, and a 30-minute drive to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

VB-ballroom.jpg

VB-Pool copy.jpg

VB-exterior copy.png

