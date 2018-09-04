Modern Glass Tower Is Home to Seattle’s Newest Hotel

The Charter Hotel Seattle opened in August as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection. The newly built 16-story tower has 216 guest rooms and 13 one-bedroom suites, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The modern glass exterior gives guests views of Elliott Bay and part of Puget Sound, while sleek guest rooms feature marble bathrooms and natural, Northwestern decor.

The property has 6,000 square feet of self-contained meeting rooms with a dedicated entry, all located on the second floor. The largest room is the 1,960-square-foot Magnolia Ballroom with an adjacent 1,820 square feet of prefunction space. The new venue has state-of-the-art AV equipment and floor-to-ceiling windows. The Ballard Boardroom has space for 16 meeting participants and features a 65-inch TV screen.

There are two onsite eateries, the Patagōn Restaurant features Argentine-inspired cuisine, and the Fog Room, a rooftop lounge and cocktail bar serving shared plates. The Fog Room’s 9,930-square-feet of indoor/outdoor space is available for rent. What's more, guests are encouraged to explore the city with curated maps containing itineraries tailored to interests such as food and wine or fashion.

The hotel is situated steps from Pike Place, one mile from both the Washington State Convention Center and the Bell Harbor International Conference Center, and 25 minutes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.