Destination & Venue News

Missouri Casino Resort Antes Up for New Meeting Space

One of the largest properties in St. Charles, Mo., a northwestern suburb of St. Louis, is tripling its meeting space.

In St. Charles, Mo., the 397-room Ameristar Casino Resort Spa has announced plans to add 40,000 square feet to its existing 22,000-square-foot conference center.

Located on the banks of the Missouri River, the 17-year-old property will also upgrade its guest rooms, refresh two restaurants, and add a VIP lounge. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2025.

Ameristar St. Charles.jpgAmeristar, managed by Boyd, plans to replace Amerisports Bar & Grill with a gastropub and sports bar and rebrand its steakhouse. In total, the property has eight restaurants and lounges, including a casual Mexican eatery called The Salted Lime that opened in April.

Currently, the property’s largest group spaces are the 11,817-square-foot Discovery Ballroom and the 3,876-square-foot Imagination Room, each divisible into four rooms. The hotel is also just a mile and a half from the city’s Saint Charles Convention Center, which offers 80,000 square feet of space, and less than a mile down the riverbank from the historic Lewis & Clark Boat House and Museum, which can host special events.Meeting Spaces St. Charles.jpg

On-site amenities at the hotel include a 130,000-square-foot casino, 7,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, and indoor and outdoor pools.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport sits between St. Charles and St. Louis. From Ameristar Casino Resort Spa, the airport is an 8.2-mile drive compared to the 14.8-mile drive from St. Louis’s America’s Center convention complex.

