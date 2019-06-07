Minutes from Manhattan, Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn to Open in July

Just across the East River, the new property will showcase its skyline views and 20,000 square feet of meeting space.

The newest property for the IHG Hotel Indigo brand opens next month in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, at 500 Metropolitan Avenue. The 187-room property blends modern architecture with contemporary interior design, featuring 25 luxurious suites and a two-level loft grand suite with 1,100 square feet of space. These accommodations are matched with equally impressive amenities: a rooftop pool and sun deck with a poolside bar and grill, a dual-level restaurant with outdoor seating, a large outdoor courtyard, a complete fitness center, and on-site parking.

In addition to its 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the new hotel boasts a 6,630-square-foot ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot pre-function space, and a 480-square-foot mezzanine. When it opens, Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn, around the corner from the New York subway’s Metropolitan Avenue station, will be among the hotels with the most meeting and event space in Brooklyn.