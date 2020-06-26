Skip navigation
Menu
Revel Hall.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Milwaukee Hotel on Target to Open in August

The first Renaissance Hotel in Wisconsin plans to welcome guests in time for the Democratic National Convention.

West of downtown Milwaukee, and just north of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, a new 196-room Renaissance Hotel will open its doors in August.

Under construction since 2018, and originally scheduled to open in July, the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel now is expected to open its doors in time for the Democratic National Convention planned for August 17-20. Unfortunately, the DNC is unlikely to boost occupancies around the city as it once might have; organizers have scaled back, relocated from Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, and added satellite events around the country.

Belvedere Room.jpgNevertheless, the state’s first Renaissance property will be ready to welcome groups with more than 9,864 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,500 square foot Revel Hall, a ballroom that can be divided into three smaller spaces, and several smaller group options.

Located in the town of Wauwatosa, the 12-story property is 16 miles from Mitchell International Airport and nine miles from the Wisconsin Center.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
elpaso-ext.jpg
1930 El Paso Landmark Hotel Reopens After Renovation
Jun 24, 2020
20180712_CCH_ElevationFull.jpg
Chicago Hospital Revived as Dual-Branded Hotel
Jun 23, 2020
VB-bedroom-border.jpg
Modern Meeting Hotel Opens on Virginia Beach
Jun 16, 2020
Canopy Central Lobby_Canopy Tempe3.jpg
First Canopy by Hilton Opens in Southwest
Jun 15, 2020