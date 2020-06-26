Milwaukee Hotel on Target to Open in August

West of downtown Milwaukee, and just north of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, a new 196-room Renaissance Hotel will open its doors in August.

Under construction since 2018, and originally scheduled to open in July, the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel now is expected to open its doors in time for the Democratic National Convention planned for August 17-20. Unfortunately, the DNC is unlikely to boost occupancies around the city as it once might have; organizers have scaled back, relocated from Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, and added satellite events around the country.

Nevertheless, the state’s first Renaissance property will be ready to welcome groups with more than 9,864 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,500 square foot Revel Hall, a ballroom that can be divided into three smaller spaces, and several smaller group options.

Located in the town of Wauwatosa, the 12-story property is 16 miles from Mitchell International Airport and nine miles from the Wisconsin Center.