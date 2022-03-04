Milan Gets a Funky New Hotel for Mid-Sized Meetings

For multinational meeting groups whose creativity would be spurred by hip European design and bright colors, the 280-room Voco Milan-Fiere might be a candidate for the site-inspection list.



Opened in late 2021, the first property in Italy from IHG’s Voco brand uses natural wood as well as shades of green throughout its public spaces, along with brown, blue, and yellow in its guest rooms to provide a distinct differentiation. The meeting spaces, meanwhile, have swoops of lavender and other bright colors across white walls. Furniture stylings are ultra-modern in both public spaces and guest rooms.



Set two miles from the MIND Milano Innovation District, three miles from both MiCo Milano Convention Centre and the magnificent Arco della Pace in center city, and five miles from the Fiera Milano meeting and exhibition facility, the hotel has nearly 9,000 square feet of meeting space across seven rooms boasting ample natural light. The largest room (photo at top) is approximately 2,500 square feet. In addition, there’s an 8,200-square-foot terrace that can be tented.



Amenities on property include the OnFire Grill & Lounge (photo here) that focuses on locally sourced seasonal ingredients cooked on an open grill that serves as the focal point of the restaurant. There’s also a bar and lounge with billiards, darts, arcade games, board games, and other team-friendly activities available, a large fitness room, and a wellness area with an indoor pool, sauna, and Turkish bath.



Milan Malpensa Airport, serving many long-haul flights from outside Europe, is a 30-minute drive from the hotel. Linate Airport, which serves mostly European destinations, is a 25-minute drive.