Miami Gets Another Upscale Group Property

The 242-unit Loews Coral Gables Hotel opened this week just south of central Miami, bringing another higher-end hospitality offering to the area next to the University of Miami. The property joins The Biltmore Hotel and the Hyatt Regency as well as the Miracle Mile shopping, dining, and entertainment district as centerpieces of Coral Gables.



The hotel is the second property in the Miami metro area for Loews Hotels & Co., joining the 790-room Loews Miami Beach Hotel located in South Beach, 14 miles away.



The new property, with 221 guest rooms and 21 suites, features 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including the largest ballroom in Coral Gables: the 9,000-square-foot Alhambra room that’s divisible by five. The 15,000 square feet of outdoor event space includes a prefunction terrace on the seventh floor across from the Alhambra ballroom, plus a ninth-floor terrace with artificial grass and white brick flooring that overlooks the property’s large pool on one side and the abundant greenery of the Coral Gables neighborhood on the other.



Guest amenities at the hotel include a spa, fitness center, and pool with cabanas. The food-and-beverage concepts at the Loews Coral Gables include classic regional American dishes at Americana Kitchen and Bar, and Latin-American-inspired small plates at Phineas, a ninth-floor poolside eatery and lounge. Further, Little Havana’s many restaurants and bars are less than one mile from the hotel.



In addition to its proximity to the Miracle Mile district, the Loews Coral Gables is part of The Plaza Coral Gables, which is bringing new office space, shopping, dining, and residential units to the area. The Plaza features a one-acre green space in front of the hotel.



The Loews Coral Gables is five miles from Miami International Airport, a 15-minute drive, and 31 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a 50-minute drive.