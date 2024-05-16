A Miami Beach Classic to Open New-Build Meeting Facility

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, the 1,504-room Fontainebleau Miami Beach plans to open a major addition before the end of the year.

The new-build, 45,000-square-foot Coastal Convention Center will be connected to Fontainebleau’s Trésor Tower via skybridge. The five-story building will feature a 16,500-square-foot ballroom with an outdoor terrace, a 9,500-square-foot junior ballroom, and 15 meeting rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand staircase, LED walls, and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with ocean views are among the features ownership hopes will draw groups to the oceanfront property.

For groups with sustainability goals in mind, Fontainebleau has announced that the center is being built to meet LEED certification standards, using insulated glass to reduce energy use, and building a rainwater collection and recycling system.

The hotel currently offers 107,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 31,358-square-foot Sparkle Ballroom and as many as 58 breakout rooms.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach expansion follows the late 2023 opening of its sister property, the 3,644-room Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The resort and Coastal Convention Center are 12 miles from Miami International Airport and 28 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.