MiamiGrandHyatt1.png
Destination & Venue News

Miami Beach Announces Headquarters Hotel Brand

The 800-room property, attached by skybridge to the convention center, is expected to open by 2023.

The convention center district in Miami Beach has undergone significant change in the past two years, with the final piece to come by mid-2023. That’s when an 800-room Grand Hyatt will open adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The 2018 reopening of the Miami Beach Convention Center after a $620 million renovation and expansion reinforced the need for a headquarters hotel, and the 17-story, $400 million Grand Hyatt will fill that role as the second-largest property in the area after the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel will be situated at the intersection of 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, within walking distance of the ocean, Lincoln Road Mall, New World Symphony, The Bass Museum, and The Fillmore Miami Beach.

The Grand Hyatt (in center of rendering below) will have 12 floors of guest rooms that include 50 suites, plus two floors of meeting space. Further, an elevated skybridge will enable event attendees to move between the hotel and convention center in a climate-controlled, art-filled corridor. There will also be a resort-style pool deck with panoramic views and street-level retail outlets.

Screen Shot 2020-03-02 at 12.52.41 PM.pngThe property’s sustainability and resiliency features include solar-power capability, flood-risk mitigation, and storm-water management and reuse, all of which will ensure operational continuity during weather events.

The new hotel will be the second Grand Hyatt property in Florida, joining Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.

