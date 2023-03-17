MGM Updates Its Atlantic City Resort

MGM Resorts International has announced a renovation and rebranding of the 43-story Water Club tower at its Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.

The non-gaming Water Club, opened in 2008, will now be called MGM Tower and its spa will be replaced with a 9,000-square-foot event space on the 32nd floor.



The $55 million project is part of celebrating the Borgata’s 20th anniversary year and also includes a full redesign of all 700 tower guest rooms and the addition of new luxury Vista Suites, with panoramic views of Atlantic City. The remodeled rooms are expected to be available starting in April and the entire project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of May.



Even before the addition of the new tower event space, Borgata offered substantial meeting facilities, including an 18,000-square-foot conference center with 11 meeting spaces, a 26,343-square-foot ballroom, 24 additional meeting rooms, and 1,000-seat theater.



In total the Borgata has 2,767 guest rooms, 110,000 square feet of meeting space, a 161,000-square-foot casino floor, and a dozen restaurants and lounges.



The property is a 20-minute drive from the Atlantic City International Airport and an hour and 15-minute drive from Philadelphia.