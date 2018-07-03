MGM Springfield Is Accepting Reservations

The first luxury and entertainment gaming resort in Massachusetts is taking room reservations for next month’s opening. The MGM Springfield is a two-million-square-foot development located in Springfield, Mass., 25 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport. The resort is within walking distance of the MassMutual Center and across from the Basketball Hall of Fame in downtown Springfield.

The complex has 125,000 square feet of gaming space and more than 30,000 square feet of meetings and event rooms. In addition, there are two outdoor event spaces: a rooftop garden and a plaza designed for concerts and markets. The property’s five-story tower is home to 236 guest rooms and 16 suites, ranging from 375 to 1,150 square feet and designed with a nod to Springfield’s history with the use of reclaimed wood tables and paneled walls. The Presidential Suite boasts a chandelier made from vintage hats in homage to Dr. Seuss, a native of Springfield which is also home to the Dr. Seuss Museum. As well as gaming, the resort offers a cinema, bowling arcade, seasonal ice rink, and a Top Golf immersive golf simulation for indoor play.

There are three bars and multiple dining establishments onsite. Cal Mare, authentic Italian coastal cuisine from Bon Appétit’s Chef of the Year and president of the Mina Group, Chef Michael Mina; The chandler, a steakhouse; Taps Sports Bar and the Southend Market featuring six eateries in one hall.

The 14-acre resort has preserved and incorporated two of Springfield’s historic buildings: the First Spiritualist Church and the Union House hotel, which once hosted both Presidents James Polk and James Buchanan.