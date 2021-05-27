Metro N.Y. Hotel Opens in Popular Corporate Corridor

This week, The Opus, Westchester, an Autograph Collection Hotel managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official debut of the luxury hotel.



The property is set in White Plains, N.Y., an area with a heavy corporate presence that’s 26 miles from midtown Manhattan and 18 miles from Stamford, Conn. It has a 6,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three; six breakout rooms ranging from 350 to 840 square feet; and 2,400 square feet of prefunction space.



Other group-friendly features include a rooftop fine-dining restaurant named Kanopi and a lobby bar offering a small-plates menu.



The hotel features an “art-lovers retreat” design concept, drawing upon art deco, modernist, and traditional styles to complement the contemporary artwork throughout. Guests can also take in creative programming and experiences, such as meditative “sound baths” that evoke the hotel’s name, which refers to both a musical composition and a large-scale artistic work.



Westchester County Airport is five miles east of White Plains and is served by United, American, and Alaska Airlines. LaGuardia Airport is a 45-minute drive from The Opus, Westchester; JFK Airport is 60 minutes away.