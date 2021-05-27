Skip navigation
Menu
OpusWestchester0521b1.png
Destination & Venue News

Metro N.Y. Hotel Opens in Popular Corporate Corridor

The Opus, Westchester, brings 146 guest rooms and 10,000 square feet of event space to White Plains, 45 minutes north of NYC.

This week, The Opus, Westchester, an Autograph Collection Hotel managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official debut of the luxury hotel. 

The property is set in White Plains, N.Y., an area with a heavy corporate presence that’s 26 miles from midtown Manhattan and 18 miles from Stamford, Conn. It has a 6,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three; six breakout rooms ranging from 350 to 840 square feet; and 2,400 square feet of prefunction space.

Other group-friendly features include a rooftop fine-dining restaurant named Kanopi and a lobby bar offering a small-plates menu.

OpusWestchester0521c.pngThe hotel features an “art-lovers retreat” design concept, drawing upon art deco, modernist, and traditional styles to complement the contemporary artwork throughout. Guests can also take in creative programming and experiences, such as meditative “sound baths” that evoke the hotel’s name, which refers to both a musical composition and a large-scale artistic work. 

Westchester County Airport is five miles east of White Plains and is served by United, American, and Alaska Airlines. LaGuardia Airport is a 45-minute drive from The Opus, Westchester; JFK Airport is 60 minutes away.  

OpusWestchester0521d.png

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-2.jpg
7 Things Incentive Pros Want in a Covid-Era Destination
May 24, 2021
Lobby-Arrival-Final-Image-Compress-1-640x420.jpg
A Deal and a Development in Manhattan
May 24, 2021
DenverRallyHotel1a.png
Denver Meeting Hotel Opens in Home-Run Location
May 21, 2021
Aerial Rendering 1_The Seabird Resort and Mission Pacific Hotel.jpg
Sister Beachfront Hotels Open North of San Diego
May 20, 2021