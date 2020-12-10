Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Mesa: Relax, Reflect, Reset

Effortless meetings start here.

 

Mesa’s lush Sonoran Desert and canyon-carved waterways have long served as a memorable backdrop for any shared experience here in the Grand Canyon state. Mix in our collection of premier meeting hotels and outdoor venues on our award-winning Fresh Foodie Trail for even more jaw-dropping options. 

Visit Mesa offers services and connections to create a convenient, value-driven choice for groups needing to make the most of their budget without compromising the true Arizona experience

In addition to hotel/venue selection and site visit coordination, we also provide priceless connections for professional registration support or local vendor information for important services such as ground transportation, pre- and post-convention tours, and leisure time activities coordination.

We may also assist your group with name badges, postcards, visitor's brochures, welcome bags, letters, and so much more!

Learn more at Visit Mesa.

