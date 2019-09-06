Skip navigation
Menu
Melbourne Park 2023.jpg
An aerial view of Melbourne Park where a new events center will be opening in late 2021.
Destination & Venue News

Melbourne Tennis Mecca Builds a New Events Center

Centrepiece at Melbourne Park will add meeting space to the thriving entertainment area.

Melbourne & Olympic Parks is counting down to a late 2021 completion of its new events center, Centrepiece at Melbourne Park, which will be situated among the three major arenas and other facilities that are home to the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament each year.

CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park - Image 2.jpgThe $972 million development, being built from the ground up, will have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Melbourne city skyline and the surrounding green space. Groups will find a light-filled 21,528-square-foot pillarless ballroom with 27-foot ceilings, as well as a 250-seat auditorium, 15 breakout rooms, and outdoor terraces. The facility will be able to host up to 3,000 attendees, and a state-of-the-art production kitchen will be available for everything from conferences to galas.

The other facilities at Melbourne & Olympic Parks include the Rod Laver Arena (15,000 seats), Margaret Court Arena (10,000 seats), and Melbourne Arena (7,500 seats). The nearby sports stadium AAMI Park can seat 30,050.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Arlington Texas Entertianment District.jpg
Sponsored Content
Flawless Events. Fun City.
Sep 01, 2019
MOM 2019 Preview_007.jpg
Kennedy Center Expansion Offers Intimate, Dramatic Event Venues
Aug 30, 2019
MC-Hotel-Front-Desk.jpg
August Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Montclair, N.J., Property
Aug 29, 2019
The Karol-Hotel---Ballroom Rendering.jpg
Tampa-Area Boutique Property to Open This Fall
Aug 28, 2019