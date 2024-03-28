Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Meetings-Friendly Nashville Hotel Getting Big Renovation

By summer, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown will unveil upgrades to guest rooms, meeting space, and F&B outlets.

Three blocks from the Lower Broadway dining/entertainment district and six blocks from the Music City Convention Center, the 485-room Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation that will be complete by early summer.

SheratonNashville0324b.pngImprovements include fully refreshed guest rooms and restaurant and lounge spaces, all of which will receive modern design elements that blend urban touches with traditional Southern ambience. On the ground level, Library Restaurant & Lounge is richly designed to reflect its history as the original site of Nashville’s city library. Meanwhile, the hotel’s 28th floor is home to the 2,700-square-foot Skye Lounge, a buyout-friendly venue offering 360-degree views of the Nashville skyline (in photo).

SheratonNashville0324d.pngIn addition, the Sheraton’s 29,000 square feet of meeting space is receiving upgrades to its décor, carpeting, lighting, and technology.  The largest room is the 10,700-square-foot Platinum Ballroom (photo at bottom) that’s divisible by four and has 1,220 square feet of prefunction space. Twelve other breakout spaces range in size from 450 to 2,000 square feet, including the Legislative Terrace with 20-foot-high windows on one side (in photo).

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is nine miles from Nashville International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

SheratonNashville0324c.png

