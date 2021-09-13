Meetings-Friendly Hilton Opens North of Miami

With outdoor gathering space at a premium during this time of pandemic, the spring opening of the 208-room Hilton Aventura Miami provides small to mid-sized meeting groups a new option in the bustling corridor between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.



Across the street from the upscale Aventura Mall and less than one mile from the ocean, the new Hilton employs sleek, modern architecture highlighted by mostly white, black, and grey interior spaces. The largest room across the property’s 8,500 square feet of indoor event space is the 4,800-square-foot Carrington Ballroom that’s divisible by three. There’s also a 2,400-square-foot mini-ballroom that’s divisible by two, plus three other breakout rooms. The property’s seventh-floor lobby also offers gathering space with wide views of Aventura.



In addition, there’s more than 7,000 square feet of outdoor event space across the partially-covered garden deck as well as the elevated veranda terrace and pool deck.



Food and beverage outlets on site include Gala, a restaurant featuring a South American-inspired menu reflective of Miami's penchant for fresh seafood and tapas. Off the elevated lobby is MuseBar, offering appetizers and floor-to-ceiling windows. The pool bar offers salads, sandwiches, and drinks by day but can also be used by groups as an after-dinner retreat. Health-conscious guests can use the 24-hour fitness center and the 8th-floor yoga studio with large windows.



The property is less than a mile from the 685-room JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura, 4.5 miles from the 1,000-room Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, and 11 miles from the 469-room Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. It’s also 13 miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 19 miles from Miami International Airport.



