Meetings-Friendly Hilton Opens Near the Beach in Santa Monica

The conversion and renovation of a Doubletree Suites to become the new Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites is complete, and the property is ready to host meetings and events, which were given the green light earlier this month by California Governor Gavin Newsom.



The property has 286 guest suites and 10,000 square feet of event space, including 7,300 square feet indoors. Set on the first floor, the Pacific ballroom offers 3,200 square feet and can divide into three spaces, while another ballroom, the 2,000-square-foot Malibu ballroom, is divisible in two and features oversized windows. A 500-square-foot breakout room is also nearby. On the second floor are Ocean Park North and South, which are identical 520-square-foot rooms, as well as another 300-square-foot breakout room. As for outdoor space, the 2,800-square-foot Pacific Terrace is adjacent to the ballrooms as well as a second-floor pool deck.



The Hilton’s restaurant, Monica’s, obtains most of its ingredients from local farmers’ markets and other purveyors in the surrounding region. The menu will change seasonally to showcase Southern California produce as well as locally sourced fish, chicken, and Wagyu beef. There’s also a 24-hour outlet called The Marketplace featuring sandwiches, salads, and other grab-and-go offerings along with beach essentials and well-being products curated by The Detox Market, a local business.



Four blocks to the west is the Santa Monica Pier that extends more than a quarter-mile into the Pacific Ocean and offers shops, food stands, and amusement rides. Just to the south of the pier lies the Oceanfront Walk, Muscle Beach, and the Santa Monica Volleyball Club, all of which provide memorable local flavor and people-watching.



Half a mile north of the Hilton are the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place, two open-air districts with shops and restaurants. For attendees who prefer not to walk to those places, the hotel offers free shuttle service.



The hotel is 12 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, a 30-minute drive.