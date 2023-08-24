Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

A Meeting, Incentive, Gaming Property on the Arabian Peninsula? It’s Coming

The United Arab Emirates will be home to the Wynn Al Marjan Island, a beachfront resort, by early 2027.

Wynn Resorts recently announced the name of the $4-billion-dollar integrated resort that will come to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates: Wynn Al Marjan Island. The 1,000-foot-tall property will be Wynn’s first beachfront resort, set on a group of four man-made islands in the Persian Gulf.

While Caesars Entertainment already has the Caesars Palace Dubai and MGM Resorts International is building a resort that will include an MGM Grand, a Bellagio-branded hotel, and MGM Signature villas, the Wynn property will be the first in the U.A.E. with a casino.

Going up in Ras Al Khaimah, 75 miles north of Dubai, the 1,500-room resort (image below) will offer 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a theater for professional productions, a 224,000-square-foot casino that’s larger than the one at Wynn Las Vegas, 24 restaurants and lounges, a spa and wellness center, 120,000 square feet of high-end retail shopping, and five miles of beachfront. It will also feature nightly laser and light shows.

"We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. The projected opening date is sometime in Q1 2027.

WynnAlMarjan0823b.png

