Meeting Hotel Debuts Next to Largest Conference Center in Ethiopia

The first Hyatt hotel in Ethiopia has opened. The Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa opened this week in the capital city, within walking distance of the United Nations Conference Center and a 15-minute drive to Bole International Airport.

The hotel has 173 guest rooms and 14 suites, including the four-bedroom Presidential Suite. Guests have access to six restaurants and bars; The Oriental serves barbecue and Asian cuisine and The Metro Bar has live music and an international menu. More than 18,300 square feet of meeting space on the property overlooks Addis Ababa’s famous Meskel Square, the city’s central public square and the home of festivals and outdoor markets. The hotel also features an inner courtyard with a private garden. Adjacent to the courtyard, the 5,000-square-foot Regency Ballroom has a separate entrance, prefunction space, and an open-air terrace for cocktails.

Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and a 4,300-square-foot spa.

This is the seventh Hyatt-branded hotel in Africa.