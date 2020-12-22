Meet Here. Stay Here. Play Here.

Find yourself at Arizona’s newest casino, your one-stop destination for the most memorable business events. We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers an incredible blend of excitement, entertainment, and state-of-the-art accommodations and services for your next occasion. Everything you need is all right here: flexible meeting space that works for intimate breakfast gatherings or conferences for up to 2,000 guests; full-service audio/visual and presentation technology; dedicated culinary team; 246 guest rooms in our AAA Four-Diamond hotel; action-packed casino with slots, table games, poker, and bingo; new restaurants with private dining areas; full-service spa, two award-winning golf courses; outdoor adventures and more. It is truly where business meets pleasure.

• Accommodate events of all sizes

• Meetings, hotel, restaurants & casinos all connected

• Team-building events & outings

To learn more, visit We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.