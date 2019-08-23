Marriott Takes IFS Meetings Forum to Baja

Marriott International and JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa hosted The Exchange: Insurance & Financial Services Forum in mid-August, with 42 meeting professionals and decision-makers as well as Marriott International leadership, members of its Global Sales Organization, and hotel associates. During the three-day forum, attendees heard company updates and innovations from Marriott’s brands, and trends within the meeting industry.

At the 299-room beachfront property in Los Cabos, Mexico, the group enjoyed the hospitality of the Griffin Club, an exclusive boutique hotel within the resort, as well as yoga classes at the fitness center and dinner at Solaz, a nearby Luxury Collection resort. Other partner companies for the event included Terramar, DMC Network, Hopkins Entertainment, Cultivate, Elena Damy, and Mexico Giveaways.