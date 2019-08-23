Skip navigation
Menu
Destination & Venue News

Marriott Takes IFS Meetings Forum to Baja

Marriott6-308.jpg
Start Slideshow

Marriott International and JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa hosted The Exchange: Insurance & Financial Services Forum in mid-August, with 42 meeting professionals and decision-makers as well as Marriott International leadership, members of its Global Sales Organization, and hotel associates. During the three-day forum, attendees heard company updates and innovations from Marriott’s brands, and trends within the meeting industry.

At the 299-room beachfront property in Los Cabos, Mexico, the group enjoyed the hospitality of the Griffin Club, an exclusive boutique hotel within the resort, as well as yoga classes at the fitness center and dinner at Solaz, a nearby Luxury Collection resort. Other partner companies for the event included Terramar, DMC Network, Hopkins Entertainment, Cultivate, Elena Damy, and Mexico Giveaways.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
4seasons_backbay_room.jpg
The Four Seasons Opens in New Boston Skyscraper
Aug 22, 2019
TECA-Aerial-view-of-Subterranean-looking-South-East-low.jpg
Major Exhibition Center Opens in Scotland
Aug 21, 2019
Dual_philly_skull.png
Dual-Branded Property to Open Close to Philadelphia Convention Center
Aug 20, 2019
Commons 2.JPG
New Day-Meeting Venue Opens Near the U.S. Capitol
Aug 19, 2019