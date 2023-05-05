Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Marriott Signs on to Missouri Waterfront Development

Oasis at Lakeport in Lake of the Ozarks will have a 400-room Marriott property with a 26,000-square-foot conference center.

A resort and entertainment district being built in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks has announced an agreement to bring a Marriott International hotel into the project.

The $350 million Oasis at Lakeport is a substantial waterfront project under development by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development. It will begin construction on phase one this summer, with construction of an amusement park and 1,000-space parking garage scheduled to run through summer 2024.

Over the next couple of years, the property plans to add a 50,000-square-foot indoor water park, restaurants, 200 public boat slips, and the Marriott property.

The hotel will be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality and is expected to include 400 guest rooms, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, full-service spa, restaurants, outdoor pool, pickleball courts, and a fitness center. Both the hotel and water park are scheduled for completion in 2026.

The resort is in Osage Beach, about a three-hour drive from both St. Louis and Kansas City. The closest national airport is Springfield–Branson National Airport in Springfield, Mo., an hour and a half away.

