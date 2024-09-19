Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Marriott Opens First Delta Property in S. Florida

Set between the international airport and the Intracoastal Waterway, the Delta Hotels West Palm Beach has more than 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space.

Delta Hotels by Marriott has broken into the South Florida market with the opening this week of the 199-room Delta Hotels West Palm Beach.

DeltaWPB0924b1.pngFor meetings, the hotel offers a 2,300-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, along with a 1,400-square-foot lecture hall and four breakout rooms of 550 to 700 square feet each. There’s also several “business huddles”—dedicated workspaces for groups of up to four people—near the lobby (in photo, at rear).

The hotel has an on-site restaurant called The Dive Bar, serving breakfast and dinner. The nautical-themed outlet uses responsibly sourced ingredients from local suppliers to offer West Palm Beach favorites as well as regional and international dishes.

Other amenities include a grab-and-go market, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

The Delta Hotels West Palm Beach is 2.5 miles from the Palm Beach County Convention Center and 3.3 miles from the exclusive Worth Avenue retail and dining district on the barrier island in Palm Beach. The property is less than one mile from Palm Beach International Airport, a five-minute drive. The hotel offers complimentary shuttles for guests.

