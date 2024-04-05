Marriott in D.C. Gets Facelift

Located less than four blocks from the White House as well as the JW Marriott Washington and Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C., the Washington Marriott at Metro Center has completed a renovation of all 459 guest rooms and upgraded its M Club, fitness center, and pool facility. In addition, the property now features a ground-floor restaurant and bar named Spotted Zebra.



The Marriott has 13,500 square feet of meeting space, including a 6,400-square-foot grand ballroom (in photo) that’s divisible by five and a 3,100-square-foot junior ballroom (photo below) that’s divisible by three. There are five other breakout rooms as well.





The hotel’s new restaurant, Spotted Zebra (photo at bottom), offers dishes named after the city’s political lore, such as the Founding Fathers Farm Chicken, Presidential PB&J, Swing State Salmon, and even an Honest Man cocktail.



The Washington Marriott at Metro Center is 1.8 miles from Washington’s Union Station, 4.5 miles from Reagan National Airport, 28 miles from Dulles International Airport, and 32 miles from Thurgood Marshall BWI International Airport.