Menu
Ritz-Carlton Central Park
The Ritz-Carlton, Central Park (pictured) will be joined by a new New York City Ritz-Carlton property in 2021.
Destination & Venue News

Marriott to Build a Second New York Ritz-Carlton

The hotel and residential development in the NoMad neighborhood will have two ballrooms.

A new Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential development is set to open in New York City after Marriott International signed a $500 million agreement with Flag Luxury Group. The property will be located at Broadway and 28th Street near Madison Square Park and will be designed by award-winning architect Rafael Vinoly, with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg.

The 250-room Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad will be situated in a 500-foot-tall tower offering views of the Empire State Building and will include two ballrooms, an onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, a public garden and terraces and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center. The building will also include 16 Ritz Carlton residences. The development is slated to open in 2021.

This is the brand’s second hotel in the city. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is located on Central Park South.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
detroit_michigan
Up-and-Comers: Four U.S. Cities Crack the Cvent Destination Ranking for the First Time
Jul 28, 2018
Enseo
Panic Buttons for Hotel Staff Could Benefit Your Attendees, Too
Jul 26, 2018
Santa Barbara
California Hotel Redesigns Event Space
Jul 26, 2018
Santa Barbara
California Hotel Redesigns Event Space
Jul 25, 2018