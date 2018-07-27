Marriott to Build a Second New York Ritz-Carlton

A new Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential development is set to open in New York City after Marriott International signed a $500 million agreement with Flag Luxury Group. The property will be located at Broadway and 28th Street near Madison Square Park and will be designed by award-winning architect Rafael Vinoly, with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg.

The 250-room Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad will be situated in a 500-foot-tall tower offering views of the Empire State Building and will include two ballrooms, an onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, a public garden and terraces and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center. The building will also include 16 Ritz Carlton residences. The development is slated to open in 2021.

This is the brand’s second hotel in the city. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is located on Central Park South.