Mandarin Oriental Opens Second Luxury Property in Istanbul

Incentive planners take note: The new Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opened August 22. The 100-room luxury property is located on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait, with panoramic water views and an expansive 37,673-square-foot spa.

About 15 minutes from the central business district and the city’s Taksim Square, the shorefront hotel has one main ballroom and two junior ballrooms. The largest event space is the 11,200-square-foot Bosphorus Ballroom, complimented by a 17,000-square-foot terrace. The 6,565-square-foot Jasmine Ballroom, 3,000-square-foot Melissa Ballroom, and six meeting rooms round out the group offering

Guests can enjoy the hotel’s three swimming pools and state-of-the-art fitness center, book one of the spa’s 11 treatment rooms, or try a traditional Turkish hammam experience. There are separate hammams for men and women, with cool chambers and a scrub room.



For a leading achiever or company executive, the hotel’s 5,100-square-foot Royal Bosphorus Suite has a living/dining room, full kitchen, private gym, glass sunroom, and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and marble bathroom. The suite can be connected to two or four additional bedrooms.



Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus is less than an hour from the Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen international airports. This is Mandarin Oriental’s second hotel in the city; Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum opened in 2014.