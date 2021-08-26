Skip navigation
Menu
Hotel Exterior From Bosphorus - Mandarin Istanbul.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Mandarin Oriental Opens Second Luxury Property in Istanbul

On the banks of the Bosphorus Strait, the new property offers a high-end East-West experience for adventurous groups.

Incentive planners take note: The new Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opened August 22. The 100-room luxury property is located on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait, with panoramic water views and an expansive 37,673-square-foot spa.

About 15 minutes from the central business district and the city’s Taksim Square, the shorefront hotel has one main ballroom and two junior ballrooms. The largest event space is the 11,200-square-foot Bosphorus Ballroom, complimented by a 17,000-square-foot terrace. The 6,565-square-foot Jasmine Ballroom, 3,000-square-foot Melissa Ballroom, and six meeting rooms round out the group offering

One Bedroom Suite MANDARIN_2021_0597.jpgGuests can enjoy the hotel’s three swimming pools and state-of-the-art fitness center, book one of the spa’s 11 treatment rooms, or try a traditional Turkish hammam experience. There are separate hammams for men and women, with cool chambers and a scrub room.

For a leading achiever or company executive, the hotel’s 5,100-square-foot Royal Bosphorus Suite has a living/dining room, full kitchen, private gym, glass sunroom, and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and marble bathroom. The suite can be connected to two or four additional bedrooms.

Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus is less than an hour from the Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen international airports. This is Mandarin Oriental’s second hotel in the city; Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum opened in 2014.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Honolulu0821a.jpg
Hawaii Clamping Down on Group Events; Illinois Requiring Masks
Aug 26, 2021
GreenvilleAChotel0821a1.png
New Meetings Property in Centrally Located Greenville, S.C.
Aug 23, 2021
HyattCambridge0821a.png
Boston-Area Meetings Property Getting Full Refresh
Aug 23, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 1.23.28 PM.png
Big Plans for L.A. Convention Center
Aug 20, 2021