Mandarin Oriental Opens First Hotel in the Middle East

The beachfront property is close to Dubai’s business district and has more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space.

A sought-after piece of beachfront property in the United Arab Emirates has been transformed into the first Mandarin Oriental hotel in the Middle East. The Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai opens this spring on the Arabian Gulf, close to downtown Dubai’s business and financial district.

The resort has 178 guest rooms and 78 suites which overlook both the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. Public areas are integrated into the waterfront with stone bridges over water features, and decks along the beach. There are fourteen bronze metal tree sculptures in the lobby to greet guests, with a canopy made from 900 crystal lights. The 21,500-square-foot spa offers the Nomadic Sensory Journey featuring calming Emirati drumming and incorporates Asian wellness treatments.

There is more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 7,000-square-foot Mandarin Ballroom, three other meeting halls that can be split into smaller breakout rooms, and more than 4,000-square-feet of prefunction space.  

There are six bars and restaurants on the property including Tasca, overseen by Portuguese celebrity chef José Avillez, and the Japanese steakhouse Netsu. The Mandarin Cake Shop offers bespoke cakes and authentic Arab desserts.

The property is located 15 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai World Trade Center, 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 45 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport.

 

