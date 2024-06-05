Mandalay Bay Finishes $100-Million Conv. Ctr. Upgrade

At the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has completed a $100 million redesign of its 2.1-million-square-foot convention center.



The refresh has been unveiled in stages across the last 20 months. In fact, the October 2022 edition of IMEX America saw the first results of the event-space renovation, including new carpeting, soft goods, artwork, lighting, 11 new digital walls, 55 new digital monitors, and Cat6A data cables. In addition to the redesign of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms, and ballrooms, the property’s 1 million square feet of exhibit space received new paint, covered pillars, and relocated strobe lights.



Phase two of the renovation saw additional technology enhancements, such as RFID locks on all meeting-room doors and the installation of more than 200 motion-detection cameras throughout the facility.







Other developments include the recent remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas plus two restaurant openings: Orla by Michael Mina and Caramá by Wolfgang Puck. Late 2024 will see the debut of Swingers, an adult mini-golf-and-cocktail concept, and Bob Marley Hope Road, an immersive experience honoring reggae musician Bob Marley.



The resort offers three hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; the Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites across the top five floors of the Mandalay Bay tower; and the 1,117-suite Delano Las Vegas.