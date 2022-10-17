Mandalay Bay Begins $100 Million Refresh of Its Event Space

What can $100 million do for a 2.1-million-square-foot convention and trade-show facility over the course of two years? More than 4,000 meeting and convention planners got an initial glimpse of the possibilities during mid-October’s IMEX America show as they made their way around Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Meanwhile, the meetings-industry media learned of the other enhancements coming to the country’s fifth-largest convention facility by the end of 2024.



Phase one of the upgrade to the center focused on refreshing meeting, prefunction, and exhibit spaces with improved lighting, state-of-the-art digital signage, and new paint to go along with new seating nooks, brightly patterned carpeting, and dozens of new wall-art pieces in all spaces outside the exhibit hall. (see photos at bottom)



As for technology, Mandalay Bay installed all-new Cat6A cables throughout all spaces, which doubled the capacity for data transmission and increased data speeds such that attendees or exhibitors can download a 4K movie in less than one minute. Meeting hosts and sponsors also have enhanced ways to communicate with attendees through 11 digital walls measuring up to 24 feet by 13 feet each. There are also 20 double-sided 55-inch mobile flexible-display units, making it easier for attendees to find meeting rooms.



In phase two of the upgrade coming in 2024, further technology enhancements will include RFID locks on all meeting room doors as well as installation of more than 200 motion-detection cameras throughout the facility.



In addition to the 3,100 guest rooms within Mandalay Bay Hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel has another 425 rooms across five of the top floors of the Mandalay Bay tower, while the adjacent Delano Hotel offers 1,100 suites.